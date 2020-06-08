SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District will receive $36,500 from the city's COVID-19 fund after director Jennifer Wetzel asked the school board to ask the city for help.
Wetzel brought up at a recent school board meeting that the district is in dire need of updated technology to offer students who can't afford laptops or internet in order to continue to keep up with school work.
On Monday, city council was told the Shikellamy School District was one of the groups looking for help from the $170,000 COVID-19 relief fund the city was granted.
Council approved the district's request.
"The district is very appreciative of the donation of the city to help with technology needs of our students," Wetzel said.
Director Jenna Eister Whitaker agreed.
"I want to thank the city and council for this generous donation to our district," she said. "This money will be used to help families who are not equipped with the possible technology needs for students in the future."
Superintendent Jason Bendle said he was also thrilled to learn the district would be able to make purchases.
"This is a good thing and we are all very appreciative," he said.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he is happy to help.
"It is great we are able to help our district and the children," he said. "This is a prime example of everybody working toward a common goal."
Others to receive money were Sunbury Revitilization Inc., in the amount of $50,000 with $40,000 allocated to help small businesses located inside the city. The other $10,000 will be used for a mobile hand washing and sanitizing units to be placed throughout the city.