SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District will be able to purchase some new laptop computers after City Council approved giving $36,600 of the city's COVID-19 relief funds to the district.
At Monday's City Council meeting, the board voted unanimously to give the funds to the district in order to help pay for new laptops and internet for students who can't afford either.
"We appreciate the city's support during an extremely difficult financial time," Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said. "This money will go to support the technology needs of our students."
Sunbury Revitilization Inc. received $50,000 with $40,000 allocated to help small businesses located inside the city. The other $10,000 will be used for mobile hand washing and sanitizing units to be placed throughout the city. The Americus Hose Co. also received $14,278 for medical equipment.
Sunbury Police Department building
The new Sunbury Police Department building on Arch Street was discussed prior to the meeting and Councilman Jim Eister said the city is still waiting on final design plans before being able to send out the project for bid.
Eister said it would be about 60 days until the city receives bids and then another 30 days for the council to approve the bids and construction to begin.
Community alert system
Council members discussed setting up a community alert system and gave authority to new City Administrator Derrick Backer to get prices.
Backer said he was researching options to see what would best fit the city's needs in order to alert residents of various city happenings, including emergencies.
The project was started by outgoing City Administrator Jody Ocker, who attended her last meeting Monday night.
"I want to thank Jody (Ocker) for all she has done in the past two years for the city," Councilman Chris Reis said. "She has moved this city forward."
Eister agreed. "We thank Jody for all she did for us here," he said.