SUNBURY — Shikellamy Middle School teacher Katie Wolfgang does not want to be disrupted when teaching her class, even if it's a virtual class taking place during a pandemic.
Wolfgang, who has been teaching honors biology to eighth-grade students for seven years, wasted no time when schools shut down in mid-March, getting her students to log in virtually and having classes pick up where they left off.
"We are lucky to have her," Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Wolfgang and nearly 20 other students logged in for class.
"I wanted to do this and I am thankful for the students who are all participating," she said.
Bendle, Shikellamy Middle School Principal Mary Murphy-Kahn and a reporter had questions, but Wolfgang said they needed to wait because she was in the middle of her class.
"She (Wolfgang) is great," Bendle said. "The success of her students is beyond any projection we could have made. Of the more than 100 students who have taken the course since its inception, all of them have passed the Keystone Biology test, the vast majority with an advanced score."
In March, the Shikellamy School District began to prepare for the possibility that schools may close for a length of time, Bendle said.
"Mrs. Wolfgang prepared her students with the tools in Google Classroom," he said. "They practiced for a few days by communicating with the 'comment' area in Google Classroom. Once the governor announced that schools were closed, the biology class met a few times the week of March 16. The class began to use Google Meet for class the week of March 23."
Wolfgang was having internet trouble about two weeks ago, so she drove to a friend's home to use a hotspot internet connection just to teach the class, while she sat in her vehicle, she said.
"I'm not the biggest fan of learning through a screen, and sometimes it's very difficult for me to do so, but it is way better than not even trying to learn something new," student Blaire Balestrini said.
Former school board Director Kellie Cianflone made sure her son Mason Cianflone was participating daily.
"I appreciate her dedication to the students and keeping them engaged over these past weeks," Kellie Cianflone said. "I’ve overheard a few of the lessons and it’s comforting to know in this time of uncertainty, that she continues to prepare her biology students for their next step into 9th grade."
Mason Cianflone agreed with his mother.
"I'm glad to be able to participate, but it is a change from what I am used to," he said. "I'm kind of disappointed that we didn't get to do all of the fun end-of-the-year activities."
Murphy-Kahn summed up the experience that Shikellamy and other Valley school districts are going through.
"I try not to get emotional," she said. "But it is just so wonderful to see our teachers teaching and our students continuing to want to learn."