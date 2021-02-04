SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District directors commended how district administrators are handling COVID-19 and the amount of effort staff members continue to show while dealing with the ongoing pandemic.
At Thursday's work session, Board President Wendy Wiest praised the administrators and staff by saying the entire group is all working together.
"We are keeping our kids in school," she said. "With what I see around the country there are many places that kids have yet to go back to school so I am extremely grateful and very proud of what we are doing at Shikellamy."
Superintendent Jason Bendle said three of the four elementary schools have been in school for 100 days, while Oaklyn Elementary has been in for 96 days. One of the days off was for Election Day, he said.
"This shows we all had a great plan in place and our entire district is doing a fantastic job," he said.
Director Jennifer Wetzel thanked the district's IT team for going out of their way on a weekend to set up Zoom for the annual football banquet.
Wetzel said she attended the banquet and although attendance was down because some players were quarantined, they were able to attend online.
Director Jeff Balestrini agreed with Wetzel.
"This was great and everyone was thankful," he said.
The district meets again on Tuesday for the regular voting meeting.