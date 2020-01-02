SUNBURY — Shikellamy school directors will accept bids for a technology update at Oaklyn Elementary School.
Superintendent Jason Bendle told the board during Thursday's work sessions that teachers and students are having major issues getting online at the school on Route 61.
Bendle said the wiring in the building is 20 years old and is not equipped to handle the amount of new technology available to teachers and students.
The district's technology department explained to the board that teachers are complaining about not being able to get online and if they do it's a long and slow process.
The department used the example of saying it is like a seven-lane highway quickly narrowing down to a double lane highway. Each vehicle will get through, but very slowly.
The estimated cost was between $100,000 and $200,000 for the upgrades, Bendle said.
Bendle said something has to be done because eventually, the school will not be able to use internet connections because of outdated wiring.
The board requested more information.