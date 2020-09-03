SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District Superintendent Jason Bendle said he will present options to the school board Sept. 10 to help teachers have more time to create instructional videos, prepare for classes and clean the school.
"There is a lot of stress on teachers doing so much right now," Bendle said. "This may help for a few weeks until we get ahead."
Some of the options include students in grades 6 through 12 not attending school on Wednesdays or being released from school early and logging back in for virtual learning.
Board members questioned transportation costs and Bendle said he will gather the information and present it next Thursday for the board to vote on.
High School Principal Marc Freeman agreed with Bendle and said teachers need the extra time.
Football opening
Director and board President Wendy Wiest asked Bendle and Athletic Director Tim Foor what the district plans to do about the opening of football on Sept. 18.
Foor said Gov. Tom Wolf's mandate of 250 people gathered at outside events puts a huge strain on what the district needs to do for games.
Foor said there are 51 players on the Shikellamy Braves team and each player will suit up on game day.
Foor said 25 workers will be in the stadium, plus officials and visiting team players and coaches.
Bendle said the total of players and personnel could total 170 to 180 people leaving minimal tickets for parents or fans.
"We are working this out and seeing what we can do," Bendle said. "We would have zero tickets to give to opposing teams and visiting teams should be allowed to have their parents there in case a child would get injured."
Bendle said he and Foor will be working out the details and will present options to the board at the Sept. 10 meeting.