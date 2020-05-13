SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District board directors are expected to vote Thursday on whether to furlough 11 teachers and shutter Beck Elementary.
Thursday's meeting will be via Zoom at 7 p.m., after board President Wendy Wiest tried to have the meeting in person and open to the general public.
"I called state Rep. Lynda Culver and I was told that no events inside or outside can take place with 25 or more people," she said. "I wanted to try to see what we could do."
Wiest said although an in-person public meeting can't take place, more people are being afforded the opportunity to tune in.
"Based on the number of people logging on each meeting it looks like we have reached more people then we have before," she said.
Last week's work session, more than 300 people logged in to view the discussions about the furloughs and closing of the elementary school.
"I am not sure we ever had 300 people attend a meeting in person," Wiest said.
Culver said meetings can only be held if the group is 25 or less and practice social distancing and wear a mask, during the yellow phase of the reopening from the state.
"A lot of people will want to be heard," Culver said. "These are big topics and they impact the community, children and memories, so I understand people would want to be there in person."
The furlough is possibly the first since 2011 when 41 staff members, including 17 teachers, were furloughed due to a $5.1 million deficit in its 2011-12 budget.
Out of the 11 teacher positions being considered for furlough, eight are elementary, two are business and one is a high school physical education position. Bendle said only eight of the teachers would be furloughed; two of the positions would be eliminated through attrition and one would come back as a virtual academy teacher.
In addition, four paraprofessional positions will be voted to be eliminated, Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
Bendle and business manager Dave Sinopoli told the board and public the district is facing a $2.5 million shortfall heading into next year.
If Beck Elementary gets shuttered it will transform into the district administration offices, host the 6th- through 12th-grade virtual academy classes, and the district will rent a section to the Intermediate Unit at a price of $93,000 per year.
The district would then put the current administration building, located on Packer Island, up for sale.
The restructuring would make Oaklyn and Priestley Elementary Schools the district's K-through 2nd-grade buildings, Chief Shikellamy Elementary the district's 3rd- through 5th-grade building and leave the middle school and high school as they are currently.