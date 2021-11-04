SUNBURY — The Chief Shikellamy Elementary School project may not be completed until April 2023.
The Shikellamy school board was made aware Thursday night during a work session of the situation by representatives of the Schrader Group, of Lancaster, the architects who designed the $6.2 million project, because contractors are having trouble getting steel.
Harry Pettoni, of the Schrader Group, told the board members that contractors are doing all they can while they wait for materials.
Pettoni told the board the earliest steel will be available in July and that will set the project back.
The district was set to open the new section of Chief Elementary by the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
Chief Shikellamy, in Upper Augusta Township, will be getting an addition after Beck Elementary, in Sunbury, shuttered in March.
Lobar Inc. was approved by the school board at the price of $3.4 million, while the board also approved Myco Mechanical Inc., of Telford, for HVAC at a price of $849,000, and Ag Management LLC, of Nanticoke, at a price of $38,000 for plumbing work.
The last contract went to G.R. Noto Electrical Construction Inc., of Clark Summit, at a price of $697,000 for electrical work.
The project includes turning Beck Elementary into district administration offices as well as hosting sixth- through 12th-grade virtual academy classes.
The district would also rent a section to the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, according to directors.
The restructuring would make Oaklyn and Priestley Elementary schools the district’s kindergarten through second-grade buildings, Chief Shikellamy Elementary the district’s third- through fifth-grade building, and leave the middle school and high school as they are currently.
The total cost of the project with alternates, which includes road widening at Chief Shikellamy Elementary, is around $6.2 million, for the additions and renovations of the 61,634 square foot building. The proposal is to add 17,514 square feet to the existing structure in order to expand and add classrooms, according to business manager Brian Manning.
Board President Wendy Wiest asked if the cost would change because of the delay.
Pettoni said he couldn't answer the question because it was "unchartered waters," and that so far nothing has changed.
Pettoni said current site construction would halt soon until more materials could be delivered.
Pettoni said he would keep the board informed through the process.
Bendle said he wanted to continue to keep the public informed every step of the way. “We want to keep letting the public know where we stand,” he said. “The materials, or lack of, is something that is just not in our control.”