SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District is becoming a safer place for students and staff according to Shikellamy Police Department Chief Todd Hoover.
Hoover, who was hired as the chief in July, addressed the school board last week to update the progress of the in-school police department and how it has been handling situations.
"I bet if you polled the district right now they will tell you that everyone is feeling safer," he said. "Just the police presence alone has been a huge success."
Superintendent Jason Bendle said he was thrilled to hear about the department working well with students and staff. Now the district will use some of the $40,000 grant money they received to send the two officers for training and additional hours, Bendle said.
Director Wendy Wiest said she was impressed with the department and the fact the two officers are working well with Sunbury police.
Wiest said she was driving by the high school and saw Officer in Charge Brad Hare speaking with the Shikellamy officers and that made her happy.
"I think we are seeing a culture change and the district and the city are working together better than that have in a long time," Bendle said. "It's all a very positive step in the right direction for all of us."
The Shikellamy police department's primary function is to monitor the inside and outside of all the district's buildings, Bendle said.
The district approved a $93,778 budget for the police force.