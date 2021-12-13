SUNBURY — A global ranking company has increased the Shikellamy School District’s financial status.
According to S&P Global Rankings, a company that evaluates corporations or governments in order to meet their financial obligations on time and in full, has raised the district’s rankings from negative to stable.
That news has Superintendent Jason Bendle and members of the school board happy.
“The Shikellamy School Board was faced with very tough decisions over the past two years,” he said. “The district’s budget was trending in a negative manner and the district was experiencing yearly losses over the past several years. Recently, the district needed to conduct a rating call and review from S&P Global for the potential issuance of bonds for the expansion of the Chief Shikellamy Elementary School. The district’s previous rating was an A+ with a negative outlook to now gaining a stable outlook.”
According to the S&P report, while the district has below-average income levels and market value per capita and a moderately high debt burden as a percentage of market value, it has maintained very strong available reserves.
“After a trend of deficit operating results, the district anticipates increasing its fund balance in fiscal years 2021 and 2022, partly as a result of structural changes it has made that have resulted in personnel savings,” Bendle said. “It also has benefited from savings through unfilled positions, although its cyber and charter school costs have been higher during the pandemic.”
Business manager Brian Manning said he was also pleased with the results.
“The revised credit rating is a big deal,” Manning said. “The school board and administration have worked very hard to develop a sustainable plan to bring the district’s finances to a position where we are stable for the future,” he said. “They give the school board credit for having made very tough decisions that will now have a positive impact on the future of our district.”
“Everyone is working hard and we are proud of all the work our teachers and staff do on a daily basis,” she said.