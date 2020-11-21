SUNBURY — The Shikellamy Braves cross country team is sending 2,700 shoes to help children in various parts of the world after the successful fundraiser began in September.
The team met Saturday in Sunbury at a warehouse on Packer Street to load a truck for Funds2Orgs.
Funds2Orgs uses the shoes collected to help micro-enterprises in developing nations, according to its website.
The organizer of the fundraiser and booster club vice-president, Danielle Bronowicz, of Sunbury, said she was thankful to the community.
"In a time where we could not have concession stands open the community stepped up to help," she said. "All I can say is thank you to everyone for making this so successful."
Fund2Orgs pays out a certain fee to the Shikellamy Cross Country runners for their donations, Bronowicz said.
Shikellamy teacher and track coach Jonny Evans said he was also thankful. "It is so nice to see such a community effort," he said.
Shikellamy High School students and track members Micah Zellers, 16, and Emma Bronowicz both said they had a blast collecting the shoes.
"This was a lot of hard work but well worth it," Emma Bronowicz said.
Zellers agreed. "We all had fun and it is such a good cause."