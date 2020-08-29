Shikellamy cross country team holding shoe drive fundraiser

SUNBURY — The Shikellamy Braves cross country team coaches and boosters are holding a "slightly used sneaker" fundraiser in order to help children in various parts of the world and raise funds.
Beginning Sept. 1 the group will be working with Funds2Orgs to reach a goal of at least 2,500 pairs of shoes, according to parent and booster club vice-president Danielle Bronowicz.
"This fundraiser is very important because we usually depend on funds from the concession stand sales but this year we are not allowed to operate the stand due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place with sporting events," she said.
"Also as a parent, I'm so excited to not be having to actually buy something to help benefit my child's organization. I have collected a good amount of shoes already just by word of mouth from family members but now it's time to ask the community for help."
Funds2Orgs uses the shoes collected to help micro-enterprises in developing nations, Bronowicz said.
"In these developing nations, shoes are the primary mode of transportation," she said. "By donating, it helps to keep these used shoes out of landfills.
Fund2Orgs pays out a certain fee to the Shikellamy Cross Country runners for their donations, Bronowicz said.
"It's really a win-win situation," she said. "There is no need to buy anything. Instead, you are cleaning out your closet, donating your unwanted shoes, helping the world, and helping a local organization."
Shikellamy teacher and assistant track coach Josh Brosious said the cause is a good one.
"We are helping raise money and we are helping kids get shoes in places they can't afford them," he said. "We are happy to be part of this fundraiser."
The drive begins on Sept. 1 and runs through Oct. 30.
For specific drop off locations email danibrono@gmail.com. All gently, used shoes are welcomed. No shoes with holes or snow/winter boots will be accepted, she said.