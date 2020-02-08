SUNBURY — Superintendent Jason Bendle and High School Principal Marc Freeman are preparing for the launch of the Shikellamy Alumni Wall of Distinction at the high school.
The program is in early development and Freeman said he wants to "spruce up" the high school lobby and he believes an alumni wall will help push students to succeed.
"The purpose of the alumni wall is to provide recognition to Shikellamy High School graduate that has achieved a high level of prominence in their personal and professional lives," Freeman said.
"They will be people that represent a positive role model for Shikellamy High School students."
Freeman and Bendle presented the plan to the school board, and directors loved the idea.
"This is a great idea and I am excited to hear more," Director Wendy Wiest said.
Freeman said the criteria for a nomination are any high school graduate that has distinguished themselves on the local, state, national or international level.
All nominees must have conducted themselves while at the high school with high standards of conduct. The award can be given to individuals in the arts, business, education, entertainment, finance, government, history, law, media, medicine, or military, Freeman said.
The alumni wall committee will be made up of a school board member, a high school administrator, a high school teacher, and a community member.
Freeman said he saw the idea in the Allentown School District and wanted Shikellamy to have the same opportunities for its graduates.
Bendle said the initial plan was to induct five members a year.