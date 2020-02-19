NORTHUMBERLAND —Three Shikellamy Middle School eighth-grade students beat out 250 other students to place in the top three for their essays on what makes America a great county.
On Feb. 11 members of the JROTC program were present at the middle school to give out awards to Colton Davy, who took first place, Mason Cianflone, who took second place and Keegan Bailey, who took third place.
The yearly event is sponsored by the Sunbury VFW Post 8736.
"Students worked on these essays earlier in the year and wrote in a way that makes the Shikellamy School District and America proud," assistant principal Steve Renn said.
Davy wrote about freedoms in America, education and a strong military, while Cianflone wrote about America being the land of free choices and freedom of speech. Bailey followed his classmates and wrote about all the freedoms in America.
Students started the essays at the beginning of the school year, Renn said.
"This was a fun thing to do," Cianflone said. "I really enjoyed it and am honored to have finished second."
Bailey said he was also proud to participate. "I thought it was great and I was really trying hard to win," he said. "It was really cool to get honored."
For Davy, winning was memorable. "It is awesome," he said. "I was happy to be able to write this and I am honored that the JROTC liked it. I will always remember this."
Students were given a monetary gift, framed certificate, medal and pin which was all presented by JROTC First Sergeant Dan Alderson.
"This was a job well done by our Braves students," Renn said. "They were all very excited when the JROTC showed up to give the presentation. We are all proud of all the students who participated."