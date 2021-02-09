SUNBURY — Some Shikellamy School District elementary teachers are asking the school board to come up with a plan to allow them more time to prepare for students who are remote learners.
At Tuesday's board meeting Oaklyn Elementary teachers Bill Zeigler and Melanie Brown addressed the board asking to work with them in order to find a way to get the elementary teachers the time they need.
"Our elementary students are not getting the education they deserve," Zeigler said. "We have limited time to prepare."
"I come to you tonight as a very tired teacher," Brown said. "I'm drowning and asking for us to work together to find a way to get us the time we need to prepare."
Currently, teachers from sixth grade through 12th grade have a remote Friday where teachers work with remote students. Students who attend school go for half-day for in-person learning.
Elementary teachers do not have days off. Those students still attend in-person learning as well as those that are either quarantined or sick can log in. Those teachers must go live while still doing in-person teaching.
Middle school and high school teachers have a planning period every day while elementary teachers get limited planning periods which is making it difficult to keep up with both online and in-person schedules.
Board members listened and Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district offered remote learning for elementary students in the summer of 2020, but he said there was not enough interested parents at the time.
"The board listened and will continue to discuss it," he said.
The board will meet again on March 4th.