SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District will expand its after-school STEAM Program to cover kindergarten through 12th grade.
Board member Jenna Eister-Whitaker said she is impressed with the progress of the district after Bendle announced the after-school STEAM Program is being expanded.
"I think our district is very fortunate to have such a program like this, and to expand this is even better," she said. "I hope other districts can have the chance to take advantage of such a wonderful program."
The program is for students to advance in in the science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics fields, as well as focus on student literacy, physical activity and social emotional health.
"Our already successful program has been expanded to grades K-2," Bendle said.
"Shikellamy through partnering with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way to provide a expanded level of academic and social enrichment. The program will begin on Sept. 30 and is open to all students in the Shikellamy School District at each of their elementary school buildings."
Bendle said the program will strive to include parents and community members through parent education events held throughout the year.
Other announcements
Bendle also announced the district was represented by senior Anna Wiest and sophomore Olivia Weaver at a forensic competition last week at Yale University, in Conn.
"This competition consisted of some of the best forensic students across our country," he said. "There were 234 schools attending the three day event with more than 1800 students representing 26 states.
Wiest placed 46th in her Original Oratory event. There were 136 entries in her category.
Weaver tied for 30th in the Program Oral Interpretation. There were 49 entries in her category. “I think the Yale tournament was a great way to start the forensics season," Wiest said. "In allowing us to see national competitors, we feel much more prepared for our local, state and possibly national tournaments to follow."
Weaver also said the experience was one of a kind. "Competing at the Yale tournament really prepared me to go against local and state competitors," Weaver said.
Eister-Whitaker said she is alwats impressed with the forensic team. "Our students are focused on winning," she said. "Every time I get to hear updates about how well we are doing it makes me even more proud to be part of the Shikellamy Braves family."
The Shikellamy 2nd grade swimming program also began last week, Bendle said.
This program is sponsored by the Spreading Antlers Organization. "The Spreading Antlers provides our 2nd grade students across the district with an excellent opportunity to learn how to swim," Bendle said. This program has has benefited countless Shikellamy students."