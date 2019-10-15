Shikellamy football team shows support for mother with breast cancer

NORTHUMBERLAND — A parent of a player on the Shikellamy Braves youth football team broke down in tears after being surprised with 66 carnations in support of her battle with breast cancer.
Lynne Ivory, 42, of Northumberland, is suffering from breast cancer and the Shikellamy youth football program decided they wanted to show their support.
"It's one of the nicest things that ever happened to me," Ivory said. "It was so sweet and I was touched. I had no idea this was going to happen."
Ivory said she put the carnations in vases in her home.
"I look at them, and they are bringing sunshine to my days," she said.
Ivory was diagnosed with breast cancer in November and has been through 25 radiation treatments as well as other treatments to battle the illness, she said.
Julia Green, one of the organizers of Sunday's event, said she feels for Ivory and wanted to show how much the team supports her.
"We play together and we stick together, " she said. "We wanted to show her (Ivory) our support."
At the end of one of the games, all 66 players marched on the filed and took a knee while Ivory's son, Trevohn, 10, who attends Priestley Elementary School, walked her on to the field where she was presented with the flowers.
"We truly support her and wanted her to have a special day," parent and co-organizer Megan Campbell said. "We are a team and we stick together through anything."