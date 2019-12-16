SUNBURY — The Shikellamy forensics team was victorious Saturday at the Towanda High School Holiday Forensics Tournament and will compete for a state title. The team was the overall sweepstakes champion after winning numerous varsity events and additional awards.
Senior Anna Wiest, 17, of Sunbury, led the Shikellamy effort by winning two varsity events and the triathlon award, which is given to a student who accumulates the highest scores in three different areas of competition, coach Ellen Boyer said.
"Anna (Wiest) won her primary event, Original Oratory and her second event, Program Oral Interpretation, and placed fourth in her third event, Impromptu Speaking," Boyer said.
Eighteen Shikellamy high school and middle school students attended the event, which hosted schools from both Pennsylvania and New York, Boyer said.
Team co-captain Rosella Delgado won her event, Varsity Oral Interpretation, by ranking first on every judge’s ballot, Boyer said.
Junior Destiny Lopez claimed first place in Varsity Dramatic Interpretation while three sophomores also placed first in their respective varsity events, Boyer said.
Jordan Badman also received unanimous first-place ratings to clinch the title in Informative Speaking.
Cameron Bucher earned top honors in Varsity Declamation, and Olivia Weaver was the Impromptu Speaking champion.
Freshman Tim Gale won first place in Humorous Interpretation, Boyer said.
Weaver, along with fellow sophomore Hannah Garinger, finished second in Varsity Duo.
Sophomore George Shearer finished second in Declamation while sophomore Abby Clayberger finished fourth in Declamation.
Freshman Angel Maisonette was second in Varsity Oral Interpretation.
"I'm just so proud of our kids," Superintendent Jason Bendle said. "Here is another example of the great things that are happening across our district."
Shikellamy will now compete for a state title in forensics in Bloomsburg in the spring, Boyer said.
State drama championship
Boyer also led the Shikellamy Theatre Department to win the Central Region Drama Festival held at Shikellamy last week. The department will now compete on Jan 4 at Bloomsburg University for the state drama championship.
Shikellamy's entry "Emotional Creature" took first place.
Danville Area School District finished second with the play, "No Problem."
Both schools will compete on Jan. 4.
Shikellamy is the current defending champion in the event.