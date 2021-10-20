SUNBURY — Shikellamy students are enjoying the use of new Chromebooks thanks to grant funds and the help of Northumberland County and the city of Sunbury.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district has received 1,949 brand new devices through grant dollars, which have no impact on the district’s budget. The district has a total of about 2,800 students. High school students’ Chromebooks were updated less than two years ago, Bendle said.
“The Shikellamy School District is proud to have replaced all K-8th grade student devices through grant dollars,” he said. “This had a tremendous impact on our ability to provide online learning and learning gap interventions during the last two years. It has saved our local community approximately $1 million.
Northumberland County was able to provide $29,260, Sunbury approved a grant for $36,600 and the total amount of other grants through the state reached $995,487.93, according to Bendle.
Beck Elementary fifth-grade student Stella Bowman said the computers are a huge help.
“I think that new computers are great. They help with research, and we can do projects on them,” Bowman said. “In 2021, technology is a big help, but we still need to use paper and pencil too.”
Fellow classmate Finley Boetsch said the computers are easy to use.
“I think computers are nice because they give you what you need right away,” Boetsch said. “They get to the point.”
Beck Elementary Principal Mike Egan said he was thankful for the devices.
“Chromebooks in the hands of our elementary students are an outstanding resource,” Egan said. “From connecting to the curriculum, to expanding and researching topics of interest, these devices can be used as a source of remediation.”
Bendle said getting the devices was a group effort and he was also very thankful. “We are more than appreciative of this,” he said. “Shikellamy students are truly benefiting from these devices and the grant dollars allowed the district not to impact the local budget.”
Fifth-grade teacher Drew Fatool said the devices help through the year.
“One of the advantages of having technology in my classroom is being able to reach all of my students, whether they are in person, at home or on an educational journey,” he said.
Sunbury City Councilman Chris Reis said he was happy to help the district with money from the American Rescue Funds.
“I am glad to see the district be able to get these for the students,” Reis said. “Now more than ever it is important for students to include technology in their learning to give them an edge as they get older so the more modern the school district can be the better prepared their students can be. It was a win-win all around.”
