SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District has a new slogan thanks to participation from administration, staff and students.
Be Real. Be You. Be Brave.
The new slogan was introduced at Thursday's Shikellamy school board meeting, by student council member and sixth grade student, Stella Bowman.
Bowman told the board she was proud of the new slogan.
"This will inspire students," she said. "This will also help our school district remember to stand up for what is right. We should be ourselves and Be Real. Be You. and Be Brave."
Shikellamy Assistant Superintendent Mary Murphy Kahn spearheaded the project and told the board she was proud of the new slogan.
Superintendent Jason Bendle and the rest of the board listened and told Bowman they were proud of the work on the slogan.
Bowman and student board member Tim Gale also told the board they had special gifts for them.
Gale gifted each board member a t-shirt with the slogan.
Bendle said the shirts would also be for sale through the district.
Also at the meeting, directors began to hear from business manager Brian Manning, who started to explain the timeline of various meetings and discussions the board will need approaching budget season.
Manning said the final passage of a budget would need to be on June 13. Manning said the board will be discussing the 2023-2024 budget in the weeks to come.