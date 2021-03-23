SUNBURY — For the third time in four years the Shikellamy High School girls bowling team are state champs.
This past weekend, the 13-member squad, which included only one senior, defeated Governor Mifflin, of Lancaster, in the state championship held in Pittsburgh.
"We are so proud of them," head coach Mark Derr said. "This was a team we lost to in the regionals and now to come back and beat them is great."
Governor Mifflin had four starting seniors, and a junior, while Shikellamy only had one senior, one junior and two sophomores starting, Derr said.
"We are such a young team and it looks great for us in the upcoming years."
Derr has been the head coach for four seasons, while he has been on the staff for the past 12.
The Braves finished the season 33-2 and remained safe through a COVID-19 season, Derr said.
"We were concerned like everyone and early one we had a few bowlers who were contact traced but no one got sick," he said. "We stayed in our own group when we practiced and the girls stayed safe through the season."
Derr said Shikellamy wasn't expected to win, but they pulled it off.
"We had lost before in Pittsburgh so to have this happen for us is great," he said.
Senior Kelly Sprenkel said she was thrilled to win the championship.
"It was exciting for us," she said. "It came down to the last two girls. I am happy for all of us. They are all my friends and happy we won. It's a memory I will take with me when I graduate."
Her mother, Tara Sprenkel, said she was proud of the team.
"I'm so proud of them all and to end with a state championship is great," she said. "It's an incredible feat and I am glad Kelly and all of them could go out as a winner."
Fetterman said she had a great experience traveling to Pittsburgh.
"It was a great weekend spent with great teammates and coaches," she said. "We lost the opportunity last year so it felt great to carry on a winning tradition Shikellamy tradition."
Superintendent Jason Bendle said he was proud of the team.
"Winning the state title is another outstanding accomplishment from our bowling program," he said. "We couldn't be prouder."