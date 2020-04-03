Shikellamy grad wrapping up career as a paramedic to work in Harrisburg ER

SUNBURY — Soon-to-be Dr. Matt Myers didn’t expect to start his residency during a pandemic.
Myers, 26, a paramedic and 2011 Shikellamy High School graduate, is scheduled to start at the UPMC Pinnacle Emergency Room, in Harrisburg, in early June after graduating from Lake Erie Medical School College of Osteopathic Medicine.
“I never expected any of this,” he said. “I am continuing to research and do various webinars we are being provided on this coronavirus.”
Myers currently is a paramedic at the Americus Ambulance Co., in Sunbury, the Elysburg Fire Department and DH&L in Selinsgrove. He said he already has experience with the coronavirus after he transported a patient with COVID-19.
“This is a serious illness,” he said. “I understand some people aren’t taking things seriously, but they need to.”
As a paramedic, Myers said he is taking every precaution.
“We get the call and we have to suit up depending on the circumstances,” he said.
Myers works some 24-hour shifts before resting and going right back out on an ambulance.
“We are all out doing what we can to make sure patients are being treated,” he said.
Myers said he has seen a decrease in calls since the pandemic began.
“We aren’t getting as many calls because people are holding off,” he said. “That’s not a good thing though. People are waiting until they became very sick and that’s something they should not be doing.”
Myers said he believes the Valley will see more cases of COVID-19 in the next few weeks, but not as much as other sections of the state.
“There are a lot more people being tested,” he said. “Those results lag behind every day so it is likely we will see an increase before we see a decrease. We shouldn’t see as many cases as those near the New Jersey border and those that traveled in and out of New York.”
He said he expects places where “people are living right on top of each other” will also be areas hard hit by COVID-19, so people should continue to practice social distancing.
“It is a good practice for the time being,” he said. “People should wash their hands and be extra careful about touching their face.”
Jerome Alex, president of the Americus Ambulance Co., said Myers will be missed on the ambulance crew.
“I have known Matt for a number of years when he started working for us when he was 18 and I have followed his career,” Alex said. “I am so impressed by his work ethic, knowledge and his dedication to the community. He is going to make a great doctor. I have no doubt whatever he pursues in training in medicine, he will be extremely competent in all he does. Our ambulance service and EMS service is losing a valuable person but gained the ability to have his support when needed.”
Myers said he will miss working on the road with his fellow first responders.
“I’m excited to start in the emergency department and look forward to continuing to work with EMS bringing patients in,” he said. “I also hope to become active in paramedic education.”