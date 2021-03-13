SUNBURY — Two 2020 Shikellamy High School graduates are planning on furthering their careers in the military after completing boot camps in the Navy and Marines.
Baryn Emerich, 19, of Sunbury, graduated from the United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 19.
Emerich's friend, Vanessa L. Hare, 19, of Sunbury, graduated from United States Navy boot camp at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Ill., Jan. 29.
After three weeks of quarantine in Fort McCoy, Wis., Hare successfully completed eight weeks of basic training at RTC Great Lakes as one of the 51 recruits in division 088. She will now attend eight weeks of schooling, in Great Lakes where she will continue to train before being sent off to the fleet.
"Getting through boot camp was not so bad," Hare said. "But not having people you've become close around you and them get pushed back due to COVID-19 was the real obstacle."
Hare said she was quarantined when she arrived at camp and had to wait it out to begin her training.
Emerich spent four weeks of quarantine in Atlanta, Ga., before successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD Parris Island as one of 58 recruits in Training Platoon 2008.
While in recruit training, Emerich achieved the Rifle Expert badge. He will attend two months at Infantry Training Battalion in Camp Lejeune and will then report to his unit.
"No matter how hard things are, it will eventually end," Emerich said about dealing with the pandemic during training. "Not having family at graduation was hard to deal with. But looking ahead, I am excited to be done with schooling and get into a fleet and be a 0311."
Emerich mother, Koebi Emerich said she was proud of her son.
"He knew from a young age that he wanted to join the Marine Corps, as his father was a Marine, and he never steered away from that goal," she said. "We are proud that he is choosing to serve his country and fight for our freedoms at such a young age. Words cannot express how happy we are to call him our son and now our Marine. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for him."
Hare's mother, Kim Hare, of Sunbury, agreed with Koebi Emerich and said she was proud of her daughter as well.
"I am proud of the woman she has become," Kim Hare said. "She had to face many hurdles and to come out a confident woman by being in the Navy is a proud mother moment."
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said he was proud of the graduates.
"The district is am very proud of all these accomplishments and I know these two will succeed in the next stages of their life," Bendle said.