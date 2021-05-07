SUNBURY — Rain or shine, Shikellamy’s graduation will take place June 4 with no restrictions, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
Bendle and school directors discussed Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to lift all restrictions on May 31. This gives Shikellamy the opportunity to hold its graduation at the stadium, which would allow space for friends and family members of graduates to attend with ease.
Bendle said the only hang-up would be if on June 4 it would rain. “Then it would send the graduation inside the Shikellamy Field House and graduates would only be allowed to have six tickets each,” he said.
“That’s only because of space.”
Bendle said face masks would still need to be worn.
Directors were thrilled with the news and praised Bendle and Shikellamy High School Principal Marc Freeman, along with all teachers and administration on the success of the prom.
“This was absolutely wonderful and such a beautiful event,” board President Wendy Wiest said. “I want to commend you all for such a wonderful job.”
The prom was held at the Shikellamy High School football stadium and the traditional “prom walk” was held through the parking lot to the entrance of the stadium.
“It was all fantastic,” director Slade Shreck said.
Freeman said students approached him during the prom and thanked him for all the hard work.
“The students enjoyed it and everyone was thankful we were able to pull it off,” Freeman said.
Bendle said the staff and administration went above and beyond to provide a memorable experience to students.
“Everyone should be given credit for this,” he said. “It was a great night and a prom that will not be forgotten by staff, administration, parents and students.”