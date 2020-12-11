SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District High School will return to in-person classes on Monday.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district is in the process of conducting a deep cleaning and classes are set to resume.
Bendle said the state guidelines for districts are that if two to four positive cases of COVID-19 are reported in a 14 day period, the building where the cases are reported must shut down for three to seven days.
Five or more cases in that 14-day window would mean that building would be closed for 14 days.
Once whatever building in the district reopens, the 14-day clock starts over, Bendle said.
So far the Shikellamy High School had two cases reported last week and Bendle said he decided to close for the three days and clean.
"Shikellamy will go back to school on Monday," he said. "We believe as a district that our kids need to be in school."
Bendle said students need their teachers.
"There is no better way than to have them in person," he said. "It is the most effective for learning."
School director Slade Shreck said in-person is important but also said virtual has come along way since March when the pandemic began.
"I think it is important to go back to school but we have to be very watchful on the numbers and cases and make sure this doesn't spread," Shreck said.
"To me, it hits so much closer to home because we all know someone that has or had COVID-19. We as a school board want what is best for the students and I have seen some of the virtual classes taking place and our staff has done such an amazing job with all of this. They deserve credit and so does the entire Shikellamy School District."