SUNBURY — More than 50 veterans, some accompanied by family members, enjoyed a hearty dinner, including dessert, Friday night at Shikellamy High School's First Annual Veterans Day Celebration, courtesy of the Braves Batallion of the JROTC.
Aidan Kline, a sophomore in the JROTC, was the lead organizer of the event, which took place in the Shikellamy High School cafeteria. "This is a dinner for all the veterans in our community," he said. "Just to show that we appreciate them. Some of these veterans don't get the appreciation they should have."
It took about a month-and-a-half to put all the elements of the dinner together, Kline said.
JROTC Senior Instructor Lieutenant Colonel Bart Wagner, said "each class through the year has a special project. This class was assigned Veteran's Day, and they came up with this idea all on their own. Weis Markets donated some money for us, and through fund-raising efforts, local businesses helped out, and we were able to get this done.
"It was up to the kids how to do this," Wagner said. "They decided to have the dinner. They planned the time, and the school was very supportive."
Teachers pitched in and helped with some food, and volunteered to help out.
"We have a good group of students in ROTC," he continued. "We have a lot of freshmen, a few seniors, and we're looking to go next year to the Middle School, have some events, and hopefully we'll get a lot of eighth-graders in ROTC next year."
Richard Simpson, former Commander of American Legion Post 44, while enjoying a meal, said, "these kids are doing things right. The food is wonderful. There is so much of it. This is the start of a good thing."
World War II veteran Bob Fasold also was having a good time, talking a little about his time in the service.
Some of the food for the vets included hot dogs, sausage, hamburgers, potato salad, baked beans, and a large variety of desserts that people donated.
There was also a raffle of patriotic paintings and wood etchings for the veterans, said Jakob Simon, a sophomore at Shikellamy and an ROTC member.
The National Anthem was sung by Freshman Angel Maisonette, of Sunbury.
"We are hoping this becomes a popular regular event, and that once more veterans hear about, they'll come next year," Kline said. "We are appreciative of their service."