Shikellamy School District’s new JROTC leader has resigned, saying he was not being compensated by the Army following a lengthy certification process.
Bart Wagner has resigned according to letters from Superintendent Jason Bendle to state lawmakers regarding the position.
In a letter written by Bendle to state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver and state Sen. John Gordner, Wagner was quoted saying, “The Army originally told me there would be a five-week certification process and we are now at 15 weeks and two days. I appreciate the district’s generosity in pay but I am among the lowest-paid members of the faculty and am working two evenings a week and at least one day every other weekend.”
Wagner said the Army has done nothing to expedite his pay. Bendle said the district was paying Wagner the full district estimated share for the position. The JROTC position is split equally between the district and the Army.
“I respect the Army’s dedication to protecting children but they did nothing to expedite my packet and I have earned $10,000 less to date than I would have had their five-week estimate been accurate,” Wagner wrote.
Bendle said his concern is that there are 250 similar positions open across the country, including four in Pennsylvania, according to the Army’s website.
“The Shikellamy School District will be hard-pressed to find a replacement for a commissioned officer to run our JROTC program,” Bendle said. “I have sent a letter to the Army encouraging them to examine the requirement for this position and discuss alternative opinions for districts such as Shikellamy to continue a JROTC program.”
In his letters, Bendle expressed how important the program has been to students at Shikellamy. The district has continued to fund the program, the only one of its kind in the Valley.
“The purpose of my letter is to express how vital the JROTC program is to the students, the community, and the Shikellamy School District,” Bendle said. “Our district currently and in years past has experienced economic hardships, which have caused the district to reduce staffing and eliminate programs. Throughout these times, the district has always placed a financial commitment to keep the JROTC program operational. I want to stress the importance we place on this program for our students and our desire to find a candidate for the instructor position.”
The position became open in May when former JROTC instructor Joe Walsh resigned.
Culver said the JROTC program is important to the district and to her.
“I am passionate about this program as it takes students and gets them to become hard workers in our community,” she said. “We will get this information off to our congressman and U.S. Senators and whoever else needs to be made aware of this issue.”
The program will continue to run under First Sgt. Dan Alderson, Bendle said.