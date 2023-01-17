SUNBURY — Shikellamy High School junior Allison Minnier is already making a name for herself inside the district with her basketball skills, grade point average and willingness to volunteer where needed.
Minnier, 16, is becoming very active in the district, as well as keeping a 4.0 GPA, even with practices and volunteering.
"I am just enjoying helping out where I can," she said. "I like to be involved."
Minnier participates in the district's after school program, which allows students the opportunity to participate in learning activities and some fun.
"I like to go and work with other students," Minnier said. "It is fun to be able to help the students who may be in need of some extra help."
High School Principal Marc Freeman said Minnier is an asset to the district.
"She embodies everything we want from our Shikellamy students," he said. "Allison is an excellent student and earns high grades in all of her classes. She participates in tennis, basketball, softball, and is a peer leader."
Freeman said even with Minnier maintaining a 4.0 and already looking at colleges to become a teacher, he is more impressed with her personality,
"Most impressive of all, Allison is one of the most kind and caring students we have at Shikellamy," he said.
"She will help any student or teacher with any issue, concern, or problem. She always has a smile on her face and has one of the positive attitudes I have ever met. We are proud to have her here at Shikellamy because she makes our school a better place to be."
For Minnier, coming to school is something she looks forward to.
"I am just happy to be a part of the district and I am honored to hear these good things being said about me," she said.
Minnier will also be helping out at Chief Shikellamy Elelmentary School in the coming weeks as an aide to teacher Amy Herbster, district officials said.