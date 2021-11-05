SUNBURY — Members of the Shikellamy Law Enforcement Club were visited Thursday by state police troopers in the $5 million 813-horsepower Pennsylvania State Police helicopter.
The new high school club, created by Shikellamy Police Chief and Sunbury Police officer Shawn Williams, has 65 members.
Troopers from the state police aviation team, in Scranton, arrived with the massive aircraft at the Shikellamy Stadium and landed on the 50-yard line to kick off the first meeting of the club.
“He (Williams) is such a huge asset to this district,” Assistant Superintendent Mary Murphy-Kahn said. “He has engaged students who are interested in law enforcement and he has done a tremendous job for us. This is only the beginning of what Chief Williams has in store.”
The helicopter, which reaches speeds up to 150 miles per hour, and has a Rolls Royce engine, arrived in Sunbury Thursday morning from the Scranton Wilkes Barre International Airport, in Scranton, where it is housed.
“This is so cool,” 11th-grade student Sarah Berger, 16, said. “I love this club because I want to be a criminal homicide detective and this is a great place to learn and get a head start.”
Logan Wiest, 14, a ninth-grade student, who is also a member of the new club, said he was impressed with the aircraft.
“I liked seeing how it landed,” he said. “This is a cool club and I think I will learn a lot from Mr. Williams.”
Troopers Sgt. John Van Buren and Cpl. Don Marsh exited the aircraft and spoke to the club members before allowing them to get a closer look at the helicopter.
Van Buren explained what the state police use the helicopter for and answered questions from students.
“It is great to come here and to help Chief Williams out,” he said. “Chief Williams is a respected former state trooper and we are glad to be part of this club.”
High School Principal Marc Freeman said he was impressed with Williams and the club.
“He truly cares about the students and he wanted to do something that was different for them,” he said. “This was definitely a great start.”
After the presentation, Murphy-Kahn stepped inside and got a bird’s eye view of the cockpit, before the troopers, Williams and Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare took off for a tour of the city by air.
“Our department could not be happier to be connected to this club through Chief Williams,” Hare said. “He is also one of our officers in the department and to see this many students wanting to get involved in law enforcement is truly remarkable.”
Williams said he was happy with the number of students who have signed up for the club.
“We want to make sure the students understand the law enforcement world,” he said. Williams said the club has many more presentations planned. “I am super excited about the turnout for the students interested in this and I plan on having many more presentations with many more things to do.”
The club will meet on a regular basis and Williams will teach various aspects of law enforcement after spending time as a former state trooper in the homicide division. Freeman said Williams plans on continuing to grow the club and will bring various law enforcement officials in to speak with students on a regular basis.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he is thrilled to see Williams engaging students with the law enforcement club and he commended him for creating the club.
“I think it’s great that students get to learn about the law from an experienced law enforcement official like Chief Williams,” Matulewicz said. “These are the types of things I am happy to be seeing and to be hearing such positive feedback.”