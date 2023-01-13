SUNBURY — The Shikellamy Law Enforcement Club attended a weeklong event that featured guest speakers from the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Pennsylvania Game Commission and a member of an Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms divisions spoke to more than 80 students.
Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams, a retired corporal in the state police, brought in guest speakers from other agencies, including the Pennsylvania Game Commission and a Geisinger Medical Center bomb dog handler this past week to speak to students who are interested in a career in law enforcement.
Students listened to Special Agent Porter Wilson who discussed his role in the FBI and how he started his career being trained at Quantico, Va.
"The two biggest pieces of advice I can give you is make good decisions now so you can plan a good future," he said. "The second is to continue your studies."
Wilson told students how his job has taken him across the country and that the FBI is not just a national position, but could land him across seas.
"I am working on a case now where I will be traveling across seas," he said.
Williams, who began the club last year, said he was thankful to the guest speakers who came to speak and students were also happy to learn more about law enforcement.
Junior Jaylin Martinez said learning about law enforcement is important because it could be a career choice.
"This week was very informative," Martinez said. "The perspective of each law enforcement field was interesting, especially since I want to pursue a career in criminal justice."
Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, bomb dog handler, Vicky Housner showed the students a demonstration where her K9 Aria, was able to detect evidence that was hidden in the auditorium.
Housner told students she has the greatest job in the world and gets to be with her best friend, Aria, every day.
"I knew this is what I wanted to do," she said.
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent Jamie Markovchick explained his role and also told them they can strive to be anything they wanted in law enforcement.
Markovchick told stories about his time working with Williams on various homicide cases when Williams was in role in the state police.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warden Michael Workman also visited with students this week and explained what he does for the commission and how important it is that all aspects of law enforcement work together.
"All the presenters are top-notch in their respective careers," Williams said. "I am proud they took time out of their schedules to speak about their professions and experiences with our students. This is quite an opportunity for our club members. I want to thank our school district for its full support of my efforts with our club."