Shikellamy Area School District board of director meetings will now be open to the public starting Tuesday while Sunbury City Council has decided to remain virtual until at least Dec. 31.
School board president Wendy Wiest announced the school's decision Friday.
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said the board room holds about 50 people and that district administrators will not be required to come to the meetings in person, giving members of the public the chance to attend.
Bendle said the district will monitor the number of people who attend.
Shikellamy meets at the district's administration office on Packer Island.
Tuesday's meeting will be held at 7 p.m.
"We are re-opening the meetings and will just make sure everyone is safe and socially distanced," he said.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich and City Council discussed the idea of re-opening council meetings but after some debate on how many people would be allowed to attend, the board agreed, for now, to remain virtual.
City Administrator Jody Ocker explained the council chambers, located on the second floor of City Hall, can hold about 12 people socially distanced.
Ocker said there was no fair way to allow members of the public to attend.
Councilman Josh Brosious asked council and Ocker to look into other venues that hold more people. "We can look around and see what's out there and if it is possible to use those facilities," he said.
The board then decided, for now, the best method was to continue meetings on Zoom and Facebook live.
City Council meets at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 12.