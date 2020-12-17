SUNBURY — A Shikellamy Middle School student and staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.
"The Middle School received notice of two positive COVID-19 cases, one staff member who was last in the building on Monday and one student who was last in the building on Tuesday," according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
"The district went to remote learning for Thursday and Friday of this week and deep cleaned our school buildings. Based on the new guideline from the Department of Health, the entire district's count of active cases will reset after our Thursday/Friday closure for remote learning and be reset to zero on Monday."
Bendle said the district continues to work with the Department of Health for guidance on any and all cases.
The middle school will open Monday for in-person instruction, he said.
The district is in the process of contacting close contacts to the new cases, Bendle said.