SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District officials discussed a health and safety plan for returning athletes during a work session Thursday night.
"Yesterday, the governor released guidelines for school districts to return to athletic play and each school district is required to have a health and safety plan that is board-approved prior to any activities resuming," Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
Bendle said the plan Shikellamy is developing is a four-phase approach to returning to play.
"The safety of our student-athletes and coaches is our top priority," Bendle said. "We are happy to soon get student-athletics back out engaging in activities.
"We are going to release it at our meeting Tuesday. It will include social distancing, coaches with masks and various other Department of Health recommendations."
Bendle said the district is working on a plan for reopening school for the 2020-21 school year.
"The governor also released guidelines for reopening school districts and we will be developing a plan over the next several weeks," he said. "We have been working with Geisinger throughout this process and are forming a group with local school leaders to continue the discussion. We are fortunate to have a local health care system like Geisinger that will serve in an advisory capacity to offer expertise and support for Shikellamy as we plan to reopen."
Both plans will be released on Tuesday, Bendle said.