SUNBURY — Eight days into the new school year and Shikellamy officials are still not saying why high school Vice-Principal Brandy Wiest has not been to work.
At Thursday's school board meeting High School Principal Marc Freeman as well as several other administrators were present, but Wiest was absent.
Superintendent Jason Bendle earlier in the week said he could not discuss Wiest as it was a personnel issue and declined comment.
On Thursday night, school Director Jenna Eister-Whitaker, who was absent from the board meeting, said she was not made aware Wiest was not at work.
"I am not aware of any situation involving any administrator at this time," Eister-Whitaker said.
The board did not discuss Wiest's situation. Wiest, who is not related to board President Wendy Wiest, was suspended late last year following a senior prank that went wrong.
Then-Superintendent Dr. Tom Scholvin said Wiest participated in a senior prank involving several live chickens that were released in the high school. Wiest along with two other district employees were suspended for two weeks.
Board members also approved spending $24,896 for a storage shed to be built at the middle school. The contract was awarded to Pioneer Pole Buildings, of Schuylkill Haven.
The board also accepted a donation of $27,500 for sponsorship for a football stadium scoreboard from Service 1st Credit Union.
Director Lori Garman said the donation was wonderful. "These types of things do not go unnoticed," she said. "It is so nice and helps out our district."