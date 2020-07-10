SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District board directors will vote on an architect to design the new Chief Shikellamy Elementary School and COVID-19 reopening plan at a special voting meeting on July 16.
The move to shutter Beck Elementary and transform the building into the district administration offices, host the 6th- through 12th-grade virtual academy classes, and rent a section to the Intermediate Unit at a price of $93,000 per year, is still on the table for directors to decide.
The district would then put the current administration building, located on Packer Island, up for sale.
The restructuring would make Oaklyn and Priestley Elementary Schools the district's kindergarten through second-grade buildings, Chief Shikellamy Elementary the district's third- through fifth-grade building and leave the middle school and high school as they are currently.
The move will save the district $1.5 million based on the restructuring of the elementary schools and the repurposing of Beck Elementary for the start of the 21-22 school year, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
Directors will also vote on a COVID-19 reopening plan for students, but that plan could change, Bendle said.
"Everything is fluid with this," he said. "We have a plan but we still don't know what it will look like by the time school opens based on state guidelines."
Director Jenna Eister Whitaker said Bendle has been working with several superintendents and state officials almost daily in hopes to reopen on Aug. 26 as normal as possible.
The voting meeting will be held July 16 at 7 p.m. inside the administration building.