SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School Board voted 6-3 to close Beck Elementary School during its meeting Thursday night.
The school district plans a construction project that would transform the building into district administration offices as well as hosting sixth- through 12th-grade virtual academy classes. The district would also rent a section to the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, according to directors.
The restructuring would make Oaklyn and Priestley Elementary Schools the district's kindergarten- through second-grade buildings, Chief Shikellamy Elementary the district's third- through fifth-grade building and leave the middle school and high school as they are currently.
More than 100 people attended Thursday night’s meeting in person. In July, more than 300 people attended a Zoom meeting to voice concerns about the spending and the closure of the elementary school.
