SUNBURY — Property owners in the Shikellamy School District will pay an average of $60 more in taxes and the board approved $93,778 for a police department Tuesday night.
Directors approved the district's budget with a 3.5-mill tax increase during the meeting. Each mill represents $1 on $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district will work with the court to develop the police force.
"The next step will be for the district to post both a chief of police position and a school police officer position," Bendle said.
The officers will only have legal authority in Shikellamy schools in the district.
Bendle said the new force will work with Sunbury police and state police to develop a comprehensive safety plan.
"I am extremely excited at the board's commitment to school safety and the future development of the Shikellamy police force," Bendle said. "I believe this brings a level of safety and security to the district that we did not have in the past."
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he had no prior knowledge of the district's new police force.
"No one contacted my office," Karlovich said. "However, I hope this helps reduce our officers from taking calls from the district. We will continue to provide assistance to the district like we do to our surrounding communities."
Officer in Charge Brad Hare said he was not made aware of the new force and was concerned about the district thinking the city department did not take student safety seriously.
"Superintendent (Jason) Bendle may not be aware of the past issues the district and the department have had and he may not understand that we have always taken the protection and safety of our students seriously," Hare said. "But the district has not always been upfront with us and the lack of communication on this new police department is another example. But I wish them well."
The Shikellamy police department's primary function will be to monitor the inside and outside of all the district's buildings, Bendle said.
Board directors also approved Bendle as the interim superintendent until June 2020 when former Superintendent Brett Misavage's contract expires. Bendle will then be under a three-year contract at a salary of $120,000.