SUNBURY — Twenty-five parents and residents are concerned about the new mask mandate that will begin Tuesday and wanted to voice their concerns to the Shikellamy School Board Thursday night.
Before the public comments began at the monthly work session at the district administration building on packer Island, school board President Wendy Wiest addressed the crowd.
“I want to say that I wrote, called and texted our local legislators and asked them how this could be possible because in May the people spoke and voted to not give one person complete power,” Wiest said. “We spoke and did not want a dictatorship and I am one of nine on this board and we may have a hot debate on the subject of masks but it’s not going to be tonight.”
Wiest said legislators need to stand up to Gov. Tom Wolf. “I won’t say legislators aren’t doing their jobs, but right now they are ineffective in their jobs.”
Wolf reinstated a statewide mask mandate, requiring masks to be worn inside K-12 school buildings, early learning programs and child care providers beginning Tuesday.
Wiest, who has been vocal about not masking students, then gave the floor to parents and residents.
“This should be a parent’s choice,” parent Abby Crossley said to the board. “What will the exceptions be to this rule?”
Superintendent Jason Bedle said the district will speak to their legal department to see what students would be granted a waiver and would not have to be masked when Tuesday’s classes resume.
Crossley and other parents discussed Midd-West school board President Victor Abate’s comments about him agreeing with parents and letting parents decide what is best for their children.
Other districts began to put the mask mandate in effect prior to Wolf making his announcement early this week.
Lewisburg already began requiring all students, staffers and visitors to wear masks, Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock said. She said the district, the only one in the Valley to begin the year with a mask mandate, was going to shift to universal masking even before the governor’s announcement.
On Sunday night, Danville and Southern Columbia both put mask orders in place. Mount Carmel followed on Monday before Tuesday’s announcement from the state.
Bendle told parents he and the district would be working with the district’s virtual academy to come up with a plan in case students decide to not attend classes during the mandate.
No other Shikellamy school members made any comments about masking Thursday night.
Shikellamy meets for its regular voting meeting on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. inside the district’s administration building on Packer Island.