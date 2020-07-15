Some parents in the Shikellamy school district feel now is not the time to vote to pick an architect for a major construction project, as directors are expected to do during a special meeting Thursday night.
“This is a rush to judgment — voting for a design proposal at a time when the board has yet to vote on a reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year. “ said Julie Steiner, of Northumberland Borough, on Tuesday.
The board plans to vote on a reopening plan at the Thursday meeting.
“We are working on a hybrid option so that we cover our basis with social distancing,” board president Wendy Wiest said. “And we are looking for those individuals who are uncomfortable about coming in public and those who wish to participate virtually.”
Wiest believes the reopening and restructuring are unrelated. “They are two separate school years.”
The construction project would turn Beck Elementary into a district administration building, a building for sixth through 12th grades of the virtual academy and a portion would be rented out to the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unite for $93,000 per year. Oaklyn and Priestley Elementary Schools would become the district’s kindergarten through second-grade buildings, Chief Shikellamy Elementary would be the district’s third- through fifth-grade building. The middle and high schools would be unchanged.
The district would attempt to sell the current administration building on Packer Island.
The moves, expected to be in place for the start of the 2021-22 school year, are expected to save the district $1.5 million, according to a consulting firm’s recommendations.
“I feel strongly moving forward about restructuring given the current climate in our country,” Wiest said. “By restructuring we will enable equal opportunity for every student in the district regardless of economic background or race. The restructuring will provide equal opportunity to learn for all students in the district. All class sizes will be equal.”
Voting on an architect on Thursday keeps the district on a timeline but we aren’t breaking ground anytime soon, Wiest said.
The vote would not lock the district into any project, but the move is still too hurried for several parents in the district.
Steiner said she understood the district has a large deficit that is unlikely to be covered, but “voting on restructuring during a global pandemic is potentially rushing the district into a direction that is unknown, at a time of large uncertainty.”
Nobody knows what this school year is going to look like, Steiner continued.
Sunbury resident Amanda Yagel said, “the timing of this restructuring could not be worse.”
Yagel previously asked the board (at their May meeting) to “delay voting on any aspect of restructuring until there are clear guidelines for school re-opening following the pandemic and there have been adequate question and answer opportunities for the public regarding restructuring.”
Yagel understands the financial concerns of the district, she said. “But I believe there is the potential to exacerbate those concerns if finances are allocated to restructuring at this uncertain time. If there are requirements for smaller class sizes, social distancing, enhanced hygiene measures, or screening procedures for students to enter schools, restructuring efforts could be in vain.”
Both the timing of this decision and the transparency of it is most concerning to Bob Long, of Northumberland Borough.
“I commend the Superintendent for sharing the optional plans,” he said. “However, with a majority of voices that attended the meeting that followed dissenting, few if any concerns were addressed. Many left feeling unheard or dismissed. As we hopefully come out of this pandemic we need to work to provide our children with a sense of normalcy and stability. I’m not confident we can create that in the time frame this plan creates.
“As voters, taxpayers and parents,” Long said. “We deserve to be heard, and acknowledged throughout this process, and that has been lacking. Our board faces a tough decision, and ultimately this may be the best path. Every effort should and needs to be made to make families comfortable with the final decision.”
“It is my position,” added Shawn Colescott, of Northumberland, “that all restructuring plans be put on hold until a vaccine is developed or the pandemic is officially over.
“Due to the lack of transparency,” Colescott said, “there is a lot of concern from parents that the vote for an architect is, in essence, a vote for restructuring.”
The district is asking this to take effect next year when there is still so much uncertainty with the reopening of school this year, Colescott said. “But there is no guarantee the upcoming school year will even be completed. Kids are scared, fearful of the virus and missing their teachers and classmates. This is no time to be contemplating catapulting kids as young as 8 years old into an unfamiliar environment that the facts prove will adversely affect their ability to learn.”
Even more parents’ opinions and concerns need to be heard by the board, Steiner believes, which is why she believes the Thursday meeting should be held in a larger venue to accommodate those residents who wish to be in a face-to-face in-person situation. Right now, the meeting convenes in the administration’s public meeting room, and is available to a limited number of in-person attendees, and virtually on Zoom.
Other school districts in this area have had in-person, socially distant meetings, whether the meeting were held in an auditorium or a cafeteria, or even in their football stadium, she noted.
“It doesn’t matter where it is at,” Steiner said. “If the public can have a presence with the school board it can shine a light on the emotions of both sides and get a better understanding of where each side is coming from. Rather than a Zoom meeting, where you have to have your name, address and phone number into the secretary by 5 p.m. the day before in order to speak at that meeting.”
“You can only do so much when you’re not face-to-face,” she said.
“This is a touchy situation,” Steiner said. “Emotions are raging. But both the board members and the public need to be heard in order to find a common ground and the best direction for our district and our children.
Steiner stressed that she is not totally against the board.
“I’m still in the middle trying to figure out which options are the best for our local children,” she said. “I need more facts, more information than what I’m being fed in order to make a clear choice.”