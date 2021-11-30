HAZLETON — The Shikellamy School District continues to promote its police department and on Monday sent their police chief to present at the state police citizens’ academy.
Shikellamy Police Chief and former state police corporal Shawn Williams gave a two-hour presentation on criminal investigations on the campus of Penn State Hazleton in front of 25 citizens who cleared background checks and applied to be members of the citizen’s police academy.
Williams, who retired from the state police in 2019, spoke about the hundreds of murder investigations he was involved in.
The course is a concept originated by the state police who wanted to offer adults across the state a chance at learning what the state police do on a daily basis.
In 2010, troopers held an eight-week course for people who live in Union, Northumberland, Montour or Snyder counties and were interested in police procedures.
“I am always pleased to continue to serve the citizens of the commonwealth no matter what my law enforcement role is,” Williams said. I commend each of the participants for desiring to learn more about the profession that I’ve been part of for nearly three decades. It is my pleasure to continue to assist the state police with these programs.”
Williams detailed his account of his probe into the 2009 case of Michael Parrish, who was arrested and convicted to death row for killing his then-girlfriend and their two-year-old child in the Poconos.
Williams explained how troopers were able to track down the suspect near Maine and put the pieces of the murder together in order to go to trial and get a conviction.
Hazleton state trooper and state police spokesperson Anthony Petroski said he was pleased to have the Shikellamy police chief on hand.
“Retired Cpl. Shawn Williams delivered an edge-of-the-seat presentation about an in-depth homicide investigation while with the state police,” he said. “This presentation had attendees wanting more and told me this was better than investigative television shows they have viewed.”
Monica Akins, of Summit Hill, said she attended the course for educational purposes and was impressed with the program.
“I thought it was extremely informative and educational and Cpl. (Shawn) Williams presentation was on key,” she said. “There was nothing left out. This whole program is a great idea and it gives insight and a new idea for the public who may not understand what goes on.”
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said he is glad Williams is out in the community and teaching law enforcement on behalf of the district.
“We are extremely pleased Chief Williams not only makes an impact at Shikellamy but beyond the walls of Shikellamy,” he said.