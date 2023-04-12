SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District is taking an active approach to inform students about the seriousness of using modern technology and the lasting impressions sent or received materials can make.
Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams spoke to more than 400 Chief Shikellamy students about using their cellphones, computers and tablets.
“We are here today because we had a few concerning incidents that we wanted to discuss with you all,” Chief Shikellamy Principal Mike Egan told the student body.
District officials declined comment on any incidents but said they wanted to be proactive to let students know the consequences of any such actions of sending inappropriate pictures or messages.
William spoke to the children and reminded them that with the summer months coming up, students would have more time on social media and to never send or accept any inappropriate content.
“If any of you are ever put in a situation you need to never respond and report it to your parents, teachers and the police,” he said.
District guidance counselor Danielle Finn said it was important to have Williams come to the school and speak to the students.
“We just wanted to let students know the importance of these actions,” she said.
Williams illustrated an example to the students using a tube of toothpaste and a paper plate.
Williams had one of the students squeeze the toothpaste out of the bottle on to the plate, and then asked the student to put the toothpaste back in the tube.
“You can’t do it,” Williams said. “Just like when you send something to someone you shouldn’t, you can’t undo it.”
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he was happy to see the district taking a proactive approach with the students.
“If you can reach people when they are young, it has a huge impact on what they are seeing,” he said. “They will remember it. A young child doesn’t really ever get the chance to speak to an officer, so these types of programs are helpful and work. I applaud the Shikellamy School District for doing this.”
Superintendent Jason Bendle said one of the district’s top priorities is safety.
“The program today was done to educate students about the risks of social media and online threats,” he said.