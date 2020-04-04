SUNBURY — Ninth-grade students entering the Shikellamy 2020-21 school year will be part of the new 9th Grade Academy.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said district leaders have been working through the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure students will get the best possible education when classes resume.
"Research is clear, that students who fail one or more courses in 9th grade are at a much higher risk of not graduating," Bendle said. “Ninth grade is one of the most important grades in a student’s academic career. Success in 9th grade can put a student on a positive trajectory to not only graduate but be both career- and college-ready upon graduating.”
The 9th Grade Academy concept is taking several successful models at the middle school level and a high school concept and combining both into something that lifts all students, Bendle said.
A 9th Grade Acadamy is set up for incoming freshmen to have their own dedicated space inside the high school where 9th-grade classes and teachers are housed, Bendle said.
"The 9th grade Academy concept takes a team approach by where teachers monitor students’ ABC’s or attendance, behavior, and course grades," Bendle said. "These ABCs can paint a clear picture of which students need interventions to help them be more successful. Once students – based on these ABCs — show signs of becoming at risk of failing, teachers, counselors, and principals along with parents and other school personnel put interventions in place to provide the support students need to be more successful. These interventions range from tutoring, attendance contracts, home visits, parent conferences, counseling, and peer mentoring."
High School Principal Marc Freeman said the incoming 9th-grade class will be divided into two teams, Team Braves and Team Shikellamy.
"These teams will share a group of students, similar to middle school teams," he said. "This will help monitor and track students’ ABC’s. Also, achievement data from the middle school will be used to help select which students should be on each team.”
Bendle and Freeman both said they hope the COVID-19 pandemic does not prevent teachers from training in what is called a Link Leadership Peer Mentorship.
"We are looking at having our current 10th- and 11th-grade students become Link Leaders," Freeman said. "A Link Leader’s role is to have about ten to twelve 9th graders that they mentor and help be successful in 9th grade and beyond. They will do a summer camp, meet with them during the school year, and simply be a friendly helping hand during the school year."
Link Leaders will teach students how to study, do homework, how to navigate high school challenges, how to stay away from drugs and alcohol and how to get involved with clubs and sports.
Bendle said the most critical role will be played by teachers.
"Teachers will look to build a culture of acceptance, caring, hard work, and a place where failure is not an option," Bendle said. "In the classroom, the teachers have a mindset that all students can be successful and reach their potential if they are supported, mentored, and engaged. Their goals are for every student to be present, be engaged, be involved, be prepared, and be successful."
Shikellamy will join Philadelphia and Lancaster counties, amongst several other districts across the state that have implemented a 9th Grade Academy.
The Warrior Run School District is also considering an academy, according to Assistant High School Principal Andrea Heller Landis.