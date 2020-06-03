SUNBURY — Shikellamy High School senior Coni Rae Duncan received her diploma Tuesday but will always remember her junior year more than her senior year after missing out on major events both years.
Duncan, 17, had poison oak last year and was unable to attend the final day of class as a junior and now senior, as well as missing her junior and senior prom, she said.
When she received her diploma from Superintendent Jason Bendle at an empty Shikellamy Stadium on Tuesday, the soon-to-be Lackawanna College student said she wanted to wait to go to prom as a senior.
"I decided last year I was going to wait," she said Tuesday during Shikellamy's first day of its first of two possible graduation ceremony's.
"And now I missed out on my senior year prom."
Duncan was one of 60 students who began to arrive at the Shikellamy High School at 8 a.m. in order to get recorded receiving their diplomas, then walk to the stadium, meet with Bendle and take pictures with parents.
The event was planned due to Gov. Tom Wolf's restrictions on large gatherings due to COVID-19.
"It's weird and crazy," said senior Kaylee Frits. "It definitely better than nothing."
Frits will be majoring in neuroscience at Susquehanna University in the fall.
"It’s definitely different, it’s one of a kind, one for the history books,” said Christy Frits, her mother.
Kaylee is her second child to graduate.
“I’m very proud. She’s very determined," she said. "It didn’t come easy to her but she fought hard."
Devyn Delvalle, 18, who plans on going to Penn Tech for nursing, said the day was bittersweet because she wanted to be with her friends to graduate.
"This is just weird," she said. "I always pictured being with my friends on graduation day and having a regular graduation. It's sad."
Bendle said the district is still waiting for direction and a decision on whether or not Northumberland County would enter the green phase of Wolf's reopening plan before making a decision on a second, traditional graduation.
"We are still waiting to see," he said. "We want to give the seniors the most normal situation they could have but we are just limited right now."
The Shikellamy school board will make a decision on June 12 whether a video graduation at the Point Township Drive-in will be held on June 25 or a socially-distanced graduation ceremony at the stadium on June 26, Bendle said.
“A decision will be made based on state directives and guidance from the Department of Health,” Bendle said.
The taped graduations will continue throughout the week for the 190 graduates. The district also is holding night time hours for parents who need to come after work hours to take pictures with their children.