SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District will begin early dismissal today and will be using only 12 buses, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
"Some of our bus runs will now be combined together," Bendle said. "Combined buses will have a magnet located next to the bus door."
Bendle said students who ride Bus #1 and Bus #3 will now be on one bus together.
The magnet will show one and three.
"The magnet will be located next to the bus door," he said. "Some of our fleet will start at the middle school and some will start at the high school."
Both buildings will be dismissing at 11:30 a.m., Bendle said.
"Buses will be ready at the building for the dismissal time," he said.
"It will take around 15 minutes for the buses to travel in between the two buildings. This bus combination only applies to the Wednesday dismissal. Early release days due to normal scheduled 1/2 days or inclement weather, will remain the same."
Bus drivers will stand outside of their buses the first day to help direct students as well as announce the bus numbers they will be transporting before pulling out, Bendle said.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA