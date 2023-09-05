SUNBURY — A newly established cooperative education program inside the Shikellamy School District is giving 14 students the chance at real world experiences, officials say.
"The 14 students are completing work-based learning experiences through their newly established Cooperative Education Program also known as Diversified Occupations," Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
"This has been a multi-year planning process, and the district is excited to partner with the community to bring a cooperative education experience to its high school seniors."
Bendle said the mission is to help students bridge the gap between high school and the world of work by providing them a better understanding of today’s work-based learning concepts and strategies to advance in today’s competitive job market.
"The district had to apply through the Pennsylvania Department of Education to open this program, find a certified instructor, and hold various advisory committee meetings to receive approval," he said.
Lisa Pfleegor, former middle school counselor, agreed to take the courses in order to get her program certification, Bendle said.
"She is still working on this process, and will complete her last class this year, however, the state allows an individual who is in a program to serve in this role during the process."
Pfleegor needed to work with local businesses to form relationships with them to take senior students on for work-based learning experiences, Bendle said.
Per the program requirements, students need to complete 720 hours of coursework and work experience for the program. Students were told, in order to receive high school credits toward graduation, they will need to work at their work-based learning experience for a minimum of four hours a day during the week.
Isaac McGregor, 17, said he is working for Shikellamy in the athletic department, where he is currently helping the football team.
"I love it," he said. "It's also great to get a paycheck."
Laureen Benfer, 17, is also working inside the district as a first grade teaching assistant.
"It's a lot to handle the kids, but they are settling in, and I love what I am doing," she said.
Juliaana Huffert, 17, is already settling in at the Sunbury Animal Hospital, just outside Sunbury, where she is taking care of sick animals.
"I am learning a lot," she said.
Alexis Cox, 17, is preparing to work at Nottingham Village, in Northumberland, she said.
"I am excited for this," she said.
Bendle said he is proud the district restarted the program for students.
"There is high hope for the future growth of the program," he said.
Pfleegor said the program is for all students.
"Those that wish to go on to future schooling, those that want to go into the military, and those that wish to enter the workforce" will benefit from the program she said.
"I am excited to continue to build the program in years to come."
Bendle said there are still a few students without jobs and any business who wants to participate in the program or for more information should email Pfleegor at pfleegorl@shikbraves.org.
