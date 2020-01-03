SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District's preliminary budget is $2.7 million short for the 2020-21 school and directors are looking early at what to cut. In a worst-case scenario, Director Slade Shreck said teachers could be furloughed if the district doesn't find a way to make up the money.
Business manager Dave Sinopoli told the board Thursday night that the estimated revenue for the upcoming budget would be $49.826 million while expenditures would be $52.522 million.
"The district has quite a bit of work to do from now until June to increase revenues and decrease expenditures," Superintendent Jason Bendle said. "This is the first look at next year's budget and the numbers are based on historical data. We will be working diligently to reduce the budget deficit prior to the adoption of the final budget in June."
Shreck said the worse case would be to furlough teachers but he said he hopes it doesn't come to that. He also says a tax increase is likely.
"We will have to raise taxes something, but what that is I don’t know yet," Shreck said.
The current real estate tax millage is 93.5. An increase to balance the budget would push the millage to 97.5. It means taxes would increase by $40 for every $10,000 of a home's assessed value.
"The preliminary stages show this is not good," Shreck said. "We have to do something and we are going to have a lot of meetings between now and June 30 when the final budget needs to be approved."
One potential maneuver would be for the district to enact Pennsylvania School Code Act 24, which would replace the current occupational tax the district imposes and put another $800,000 into the budget, Shreck said. Currently, the district sends out a tax bill and the amount individuals pay is based on that person's profession, Shreck said. But if a person decides to not pay the bill, or move, or just not work anymore, that money is hardly ever collected.
If the district chooses to go with Act 24, the district would receive the money from a person's paycheck based on the salary they earn.
"This way everyone would get it and it would have to be paid," Shreck said. "Right now we aren't getting from people or they just don't pay it."
Directors would need to agree to put Act 24 on the May ballot. Then taxpayers would either vote for the change or vote no and leave it the way it is, according to law.
"I am in favor of putting it on the ballot," Shreck said. "This would have helped us out so much this year."
Bendle said although he did not know the exact numbers, he believed Shreck was accurate in saying the district would be about $800,000 in better shape.
Bendle said he would be discussing Act 24 with the board in the upcoming weeks.