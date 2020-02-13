SUNBURY — A scholarship foundation is now in full swing for the late Shikellamy School District Superintendent Bret Misavage.
Teachers at Misavage's former school, Chief Shikellamy, decided to set a scholarship up in his name for students who graduated from Chief Shikellamy and are headed to college, Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
Bendle said teachers have already raised $1,000 and there will be a $500 a year award to a student each year.
The district is accepting donations and anyone interested can call 570-286-3721.
