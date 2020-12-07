SUNBURY — Rich Cassem is the new Shikellamy High School JROTC leader after the school board approved the hiring of the 25-year Army Veteran Monday night.
Cassem, 48, of Gettsyburg, took the job and will begin on Jan. 4, after he visited Sunbury and said he met with Shikellamy cadets and was sold.
"It was great," he said. "After I spoke with the kids I was absolutely ready to come to this community."
Cassem said he spent 25 years in the Army and now wants to give back.
"I drove through the city and I decided this is the place I want to retire in," he said. "I want to be here and I want to be an active part of this community. I couldn't be happier."
The board met in a special Monday meeting at the Shikellamy High School to also reorganize, which saw Wendy Wiest remain as board president. Lori Garman remained vice president.
The board also listened to representatives of the Schrader Group, the architects designing the new construction for the proposed new Chief Shikellamy Elementary School building.
The board was informed the group was still conducting survey work and access roads to the school that sits in Upper Augusta Township.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the access roads would be used for emergency vehicles only. Bendle said he understands the board wanted an access road, but he was not sure that what was proposed would work at the site.
Board member Slade Shreck asked to visually see the plans and no decisions were made by the board Monday night. The Schrader group asked the board to look at the proposed plans so they can continue to move forward by putting together total costs.
Wiest also acknowledged Eric Long, the Shikellamy head softball coach, who passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thanksgiving Day.