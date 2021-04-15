SUNBURY — Dr. Mary Murphy Kahn was named assistant superintendent of the Shikellamy School District after the board of directors voted unanimously Thursday night.
Murphy-Kahn served as the Shikellamy High School vice principal from 2011 through 2013 until she became the middle school principal that same year.
“I am truly honored to assume this position," Murphy-Kahn said Thursday. "I look forward to cultivating relationships and collaborating with Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle, my fellow administrators and our faculty. As a team, we will continue to provide a positive school climate where students can learn and grow."
Murphy-Kahn will earn $115,000 per year.
The board voted to appoint current Oaklyn Elementary School Principal Angela Farronato as middle school principal. Farronato will earn $111,089.
Directors also approved the retirements of 11 teachers.