SUNBURY — Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle is now the full-time district leader after school directors voted to remove him as the substitute boss.
Bendle was hired in May as the substitute superintendent while the late Brett Misavage was on sick leave.
Misavage left the district on a two-year sick leave in 2018 and died unexpectedly on Jan. 7.
Bendle said he is honored to serve the district.
"I have been here approximately six months and truly believe Shikellamy is a very special place," Bendle said.
"I thank the board of directors and community for installing their trust in me."
Directors Slade Shreck and Wendy Wiest were also honored by the Pennsylvania School Board Association for their 12-years of service on the board.
Shreck said he was honored to receive the award.
"I am here for the children of this district," he said. "It was an honor to get recognized."
Directors also did not name a head football coach after more than a month of searching.
Bendle said the candidate they had in mind turned the position down. The district would not release the names of the candidates.
"We are still in the process of hiring," Bendle said. "I hope we can get a candidate as soon as possible. We still have a candidate in the running."